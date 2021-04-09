Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.97. 69,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,549. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

