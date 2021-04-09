Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.44 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

