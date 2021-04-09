Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

PSNL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 40,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Personalis has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

