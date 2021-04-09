Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down to $6.92

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $6.74. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 123 shares.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho.

