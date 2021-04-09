PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 53.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 69.3% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $874,704.59 and $4,387.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003172 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.64 or 0.00598584 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,483,920 coins and its circulating supply is 44,237,841 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.