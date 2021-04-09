Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.65 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

