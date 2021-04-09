Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06.
In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
