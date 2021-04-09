Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

