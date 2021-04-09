Paychex, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.