Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Down to $16.51

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $15.85. Patria Investments shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 3,036 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on PAX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.