Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $330.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.36.

NYSE:PH opened at $318.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

