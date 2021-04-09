Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of A opened at $130.69 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

