Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $336.12 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average of $305.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

