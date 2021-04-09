Park National Corp OH Sells 425 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,902,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

