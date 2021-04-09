Park National Corp OH Sells 4,108 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

