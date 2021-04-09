Park National Corp OH Purchases Shares of 2,535 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TSCO opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

