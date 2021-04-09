Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,452,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 651,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,724,633. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,430,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

