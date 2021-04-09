Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 1,308,465 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,606,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

