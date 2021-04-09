Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.