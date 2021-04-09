Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $254.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day moving average is $205.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

