Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,238 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

