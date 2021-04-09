Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

