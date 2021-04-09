Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,156 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

