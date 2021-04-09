Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Owens Corning worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.67 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

