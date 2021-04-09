Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $72.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 15,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,718. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

