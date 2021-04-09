Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

