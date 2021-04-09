Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.79

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 42656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

