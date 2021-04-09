OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 480.40 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 473 ($6.18), with a volume of 77805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.40 ($6.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

