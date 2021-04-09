OSA Token (OSA) Market Cap Hits $170,751.21

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One OSA Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $170,751.21 and approximately $4,688.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OSA Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00619233 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040601 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token (OSA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

OSA Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.