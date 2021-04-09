Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $229.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average is $216.08. The company has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

