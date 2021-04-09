Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,247.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,069.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.