Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,918 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.17. 53,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.82. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.