OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.15 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

