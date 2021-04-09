Orbitcoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $924,928.20 and $26.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.24 or 1.00092033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.00459295 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00326579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.54 or 0.00784427 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00105469 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

