ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 331,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,364 shares.The stock last traded at $11.49 and had previously closed at $11.51.

ORBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $909.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. Research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

