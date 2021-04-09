ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

