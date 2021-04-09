Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.21 ($15.54).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Orange alerts:

ORA stock opened at €10.56 ($12.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.86. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.