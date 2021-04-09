Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.21 ($15.54).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €10.56 ($12.42) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.86. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

