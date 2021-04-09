Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.90. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,313,555 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $97.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $340,285.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,477.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Oragenics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

