Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OPS opened at C$1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$198.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.36.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Opsens will post 0.0593617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

