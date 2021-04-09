Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.02.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

