Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

