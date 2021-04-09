Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,041,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

