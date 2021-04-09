ONEOK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,569 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 807% compared to the average daily volume of 945 put options.

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

