Oncternal Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average volume of 1,061 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $460.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONCT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

