Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.18

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 28375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 189.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.