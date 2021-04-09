Old Port Advisors Sells 1,940 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned 0.07% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,971. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

