Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,924. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

