Old Port Advisors Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for about 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,773. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

