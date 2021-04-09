Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

INTU stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,624. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.98. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.56 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

