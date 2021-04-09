Old Port Advisors Buys 2,777 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,803. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24.

